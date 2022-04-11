Summer's coming and you can enjoy it in your new home in the Boxwood neighborhood central to all good things in Lynchburg. Visit with your neighbors poolside in the community maintained salt water pool. Your new home comes with four large bedrooms on the second floor. The primary bedroom has THREE closets and ensuite bathroom with shower and jetted tub. The kitchen with peninsula and work center is open to the living room. Need a separate dining room and den/office space? The main floor has both along with a two story entryway. Large Trex deck overlooking a nice size lot with underground pet fence. Lots of space in the basement to expand or for storage. Roof, HVAC, Gas logs and deck have all been updated--see the binder in the kitchen for details. Make your appointment today. Open house Sunday 2-4.
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $344,900
