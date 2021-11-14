 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $350,000

This property is also listed as residential under listing 335074. This property was rezoned in 2021 Medium Density Residential R3. See attached plat which allows 4 duplexes to be built. The property currently has a home built in 1925 on the property which is in excellent shape.

