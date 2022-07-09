***MUST SEE TODAY This like-new patio home in the beautiful Leesville Road Estates community, is ready for it's new owner! Feedback from viewing neighbors follows: "The flooring is beautiful. Once they see what's inside, this home is Sold! Wow, I didn't expect all of this! We need this pantry and bonus room! This area is perfect for adding mudroom benches!" Upon viewing you'll definitely agree, this is Main-Level living at its finest, in the very popular Brookville School District. The Huge Master Bedroom boasts a very spacious walk-in closet and beautiful double vanity in Master Bath. This home's kitchen includes a center island that seats four; with double stainless steel sink, and deluxe granite counter tops. Kitchen appliance package conveys. Did you know the separate Laundry Room is also Main Level? This home is filled with so many nice surprises, such as crown molding in all the right places. To seal the deal, the floor plan boasts a finished upstairs room, with half bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $365,900
