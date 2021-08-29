 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $373,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $373,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $373,000

Incredible Main Level Living Home on 7+ Acres in Holiday Forest! This solid all brick home offers 2,400+ nicely finished square ft. with lots of storage & room for future expansion, including a Huge 29x22 detached garage with 11' ceiling & finished office/game room above, a massive 47x16 Walk Up attic w/ windows, & a 15x15 shed w/ lean to, water & electric. The main level features hardwood floors, an opened floor plan, renovated kitchen including newer fridge & oven, tile floors, granite counters, island & gas range w/ pot filler. Main level laundry/pantry! Nice living room with gas fireplace. 3 Main level BR's including master with private bath & walk in closet. Huge terrace level features brand new windows, large family room w/ second gas log fireplace, 4th BR & 3rd full bath! Newer hot water heater & well pressure tank. Very nice acreage includes large area in rear that could be pasture. Creek on property. Wonderful privacy & great for animals, yet only 15 mins to Target/Wards Rd!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert