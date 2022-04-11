4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath, MAIN LEVEL LIVING in private neighborhood in the Heart of Boonsboro! Main level master offers his and hers walk in closets, ensuite bath with double vanity. Main level laundry! Great room features 14 ft. vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace, natural sunlight! Enjoy eating and entertaining on a new, oversized trex decking screened-in porch overlooking large, fenced in backyard! Two large bedrooms upstairs with tons of storage and large closets! Enjoy a beautiful newly finished basement with den, bedroom and full bath that could be used for office or great for guest room! Unfinished workshop area with double entry that allows easy access for storage along with a utility sink! 2019 Electric Water Heater, newer roof (2016), K-guard gutters, utility shed in backyard and so much more! Enjoy low Bedford County taxes, Bedford County School district, and convenient to shopping! This well built home in beautiful, private Stillhouse Run Subdivision won't last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two new restaurants have been confirmed for the new West Edge development under construction on Timberlake Road.
AMHERST — Two years after the last resident of the Central Virginia Training Center was moved from the Madison Heights campus, a plan to redev…
For the first time in its 112-year-history, Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church has a female pastor.
With new owners, the Rosedale development at 1600 Graves Mill Road is moving forward again.
The investigation found that owners of the restaurants failed to pay 55 employees $196,000 in overtime back wages, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
Every Tuesday, Third Wave Coffee in Forest gets a little bit rowdier in the best of ways.
To-go cocktails and alcohol delivery have been extended for another two years in Virginia.
Eden Bigham threw a one-hitter, Nahla Bigham recorded the go-ahead RBI in the seventh inning, and Delaney Scharnus smacked a bases-clearing triple to send Rustburg past Amherst, 4-0, in a battle of reigning state champs.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
AMHERST — Two felony charges against a North Carolina man who was arrested in connection with an incident that led to the death of a 17-year-o…