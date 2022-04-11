4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $389,900

4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath, MAIN LEVEL LIVING in private neighborhood in the Heart of Boonsboro! Main level master offers his and hers walk in closets, ensuite bath with double vanity. Main level laundry! Great room features 14 ft. vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace, natural sunlight! Enjoy eating and entertaining on a new, oversized trex decking screened-in porch overlooking large, fenced in backyard! Two large bedrooms upstairs with tons of storage and large closets! Enjoy a beautiful newly finished basement with den, bedroom and full bath that could be used for office or great for guest room! Unfinished workshop area with double entry that allows easy access for storage along with a utility sink! 2019 Electric Water Heater, newer roof (2016), K-guard gutters, utility shed in backyard and so much more! Enjoy low Bedford County taxes, Bedford County School district, and convenient to shopping! This well built home in beautiful, private Stillhouse Run Subdivision won't last long!