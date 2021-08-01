4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $399,000

This lovely home is located in the Manton Woods neighborhood off Link Road. When you pull into the circular driveway, you will immediately notice the classic architecture and beautifully landscaped yard. The first floor features a mixture of formal and informal areas for gracious entertaining. There is a large family room with large windows, plantation shutters, skylights, and a gas fireplace. The kitchen looks into the family room and features high-end appliances and granite countertops. From both of these rooms, you can access the deck which overlooks a private backyard. The second floor features a master suite with walk-in closet and an updated master bath, as well as two additional bedrooms and a full hall bathroom. There is so much to this home: things such as a Generac generator, slate and copper roof, a newer gas furnace and built-in bookcases.