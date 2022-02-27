 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $400,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $400,000

Come check out this wonderful lake front home nestled on beautiful Timberlake! This home has one of the best views the lake has to offer and has a deep water dock. It features ton of outdoor entertainment area including a fire pit right by the water to unwind after a long day. The exterior of the home has been painted. Inside you'll find a massive great room that could have many great uses, large den, main level master bedroom, completely updated bathroom with double sinks and a walk in shower, spiral stairs leading up to another large bedroom and two other bedrooms on the 2nd level. Lots of window space from the breakfast area to enjoy your lake view. Newer septic system, dual zone heat pumps, new insulation and vapor barrier. So much to love with this wonderful lake front home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert