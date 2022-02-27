Come check out this wonderful lake front home nestled on beautiful Timberlake! This home has one of the best views the lake has to offer and has a deep water dock. It features ton of outdoor entertainment area including a fire pit right by the water to unwind after a long day. The exterior of the home has been painted. Inside you'll find a massive great room that could have many great uses, large den, main level master bedroom, completely updated bathroom with double sinks and a walk in shower, spiral stairs leading up to another large bedroom and two other bedrooms on the 2nd level. Lots of window space from the breakfast area to enjoy your lake view. Newer septic system, dual zone heat pumps, new insulation and vapor barrier. So much to love with this wonderful lake front home!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lynchburg man died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday on U.S. 460, just east of Timberlake Road, Virginia State Police said.
An Altavista woman pleaded guilty Thursday to two of three charges against her incurred from a road-rage incident last year that resulted in one death.
A man charged with murder in connection with the burned body of a Charlottesville man found alongside a trail in Nelson County is attempting to convince a jury that he is not guilty by reason of insanity.
BEDFORD — An argument over infidelity preceded an October 2020 stabbing that resulted in a Bedford man’s death, a prosecutor said Tuesday in t…
If a house is supposed to reflect its owner, then 1371 Rivermont Avenue is a perfect reflection of owner Martha Ballou.
A Pittsylvania County man convicted of two felony sex-related charges in an Amherst County case involving a minor was given a three-year sente…
A new food truck selling savory, concession-style foods is opening March 18 at the BackYard off U.S. 221 near Kroger in Forest.
Virginia Senate budget sweetens teacher, state worker pay, House lowers raise; split on size of tax cuts
Public schools would get big boosts in the state budgets the General Assembly money committees approved on Sunday, from restoring state funding for school support employees to a proposed loan-rebate program to generate up to $2 billion to replace or modernize obsolete public school buildings.
An Appomattox man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges in the September 2020 killing of a pregnant Lynchburg woman, according to…
Bold branding: Jawansa Hall pushes the limits and was pioneer in bending rules with graphic design, marketing
Branding didn’t become a buzzword in Lynchburg until about 2014, said Jawansa Hall, owner of Blackwater Branding. Because of that, he’s spent …