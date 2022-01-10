4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $415,000

This incredibly charming home in the heart of Boonsboro offers a stunning gourmet kitchen with a cozy wood burning fireplace, granite counter tops, gas-stove, and a large island perfect for informal meals! This home offers a great floor plan for entertaining and family gatherings. The kitchen opens to large dining room and light-filled sun room and offers two full baths and owners suite on the main level. The upper level has 3 bedrooms & an additional 3rd bath. (one bedroom has no closet), 3 total fireplaces, one gas log and two wood burning. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. For outdoor entertaining, the back yard offers a spacious patio space with landscaped pavers, and a professionally landscaped yard that is fenced and private! Additional off-street parking is available off the rear alley way! The Heat Pumps, air handlers, and roof all less than 3-4 years old. There is a separate living space upstairs with a full kitchen for rental income or extended family.