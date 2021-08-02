Welcome Home to Leeward Way in the coveted Trent's Landing Community of Campbell County! Upon entering this new construction home by Lynchburg's Premier Contractor, Custom Structures, you are greeted with a beautiful two-story foyer and open great room overlooking your breakfast nook and stunning kitchen. You will find your master suite, powder room, separate dining room as well as laundry on this level before heading upstairs where your additional three bedrooms and second full bathroom reside. The unfinished basement offers you over 1100sf of room to play or expand! If you are looking to build your dream home, but don't want to hold the construction loan... look no further! At this early stage, you can make your own selections with allowances and personalize this home the way YOU want!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $419,900
