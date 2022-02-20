Come check out this wonderful lake front home nestled on beautiful Timberlake! This home has one of the best views the lake has to offer and has a deep water dock. It features ton of outdoor entertainment area including a fire pit right by the water to unwind after a long day. The exterior of the home has been painted. Inside you'll find a massive great room that could have many great uses, large den, main level master bedroom, completely updated bathroom with double sinks and a walk in shower, spiral stairs leading up to another large bedroom and two other bedrooms on the 2nd level. Lots of window space from the breakfast area to enjoy your lake view. Newer septic system, dual zone heat pumps, new insulation and vapor barrier. So much to love with this wonderful lake front home!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $420,000
