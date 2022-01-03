Welcome Home to Leeward Way in the coveted Trent's Landing Community of Campbell County! Upon entering this new construction home by Lynchburg's Premier Contractor, Custom Structures, you are greeted with a beautiful two-story foyer and open great room overlooking your breakfast nook and stunning kitchen. You will find your master suite, powder room, separate dining room as well as laundry on this level before heading upstairs where your additional three bedrooms and second full bathroom reside. The unfinished basement offers you over 1100sf of room to play or expand! If you are looking to build your dream home, but don't want to hold the construction loan... look no further!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $424,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man charged with murder of a Lynchburg woman was found “wet and covered in sand” by police who suspected he moved the victim’s body multiple…
A $9.35 million lawsuit from a Liberty University-connected gym owner alleging defamation against the media corporation Thomson Reuters has been tossed out.
When Red Sayles was a teenager, she would drive through Rivermont Avenue past a 1907 Georgia mansion and decided then that when she was older,…
Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 cases have climbed rapidly in the past week at Centra’s Lynchburg General and Southside Community hospitals.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
Retirement is bittersweet for Bill Bodine, president and CEO of the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation. But, beginning in June, he plans t…
A Roanoke man faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the killing of a Huddleston man in Moneta, the Bedford County Sheriff’…
An in-state opponent was removed from Liberty’s future football schedules as part of the Flames’ arduous process to get ready to join Conference USA.
'We existed, and we're still existing': Randolph College acknowledges its location on Monacan Indian Nation land in first step of major history project
On Nov. 16, Randolph College conducted a ceremony highlighting a significant part of local and national history: acknowledging that the land the college sits on historically belonged to the Monacan Indian Nation, the area’s indigenous people now based in Amherst County. It is the first college in the area to do so, according to the spearheaders of the ceremony and related history project.
Virginia State Police have released more details on a Christmas Eve crash in Nelson County that led to the death of an 8-year-old girl.