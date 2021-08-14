4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $424,950

Our Similar to photo Dovercroft style home offers 2910 square feet above grade, full basement, and 9' framed walls on first floor with smooth drywall finish. This house plan includes hardwoods on the entire main living level and half bath, ceramic tile in the full baths and laundry, oak treads to the second floor if applicable, and carpet in remaining areas. The master shower offers ceramic tiled walls and floor! Tahoe cabinets by Timberlake in the kitchen/bathrooms, with soft close, make the home even more beautiful. The kitchen & bath counters are luxurious granite with a tiled backsplash. 5 '' baseboard and 3 window/door trim in all finished areas. Crown molding can be found in the dining room & master bedroom. The dining room also features a coffered ceiling & chair rail. The exterior finishes consist of brick, siding, and architectural shingles. House is under construction and not finished. estimated completion date May 31 2021.