Exceptional 4 bedroom home in exceptional Cornerstone. Corner lot, private rear alley and in move-in ready condition. Main-level master suite, open kitchen/dining/living, main-level laundry room with main-level garage. High end finishes & appliances, granite tops, tile shower, soaking tub, 9 foot ceilings, heavy trim. Private patio, low maintenance paver yard, around the corner convenience to shopping, dining, fitness center, pool, etc. The best living in Cornerstone.
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $429,900
