4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $435,000

Sellers relocating after only a few months in this beautiful one level custom built home. This property is conveniently located in Boonsboro Meadows, offering low Bedford County Taxes yet close to Boonsboro/Lynchburg amenities! This gorgeous contemporary home has many upgrades including luxury vinyl flooring throughout, a gas cooktop with upgraded appliances! You will love the fabulous open plan and main-level living at it's finest with a huge covered porch with a vaulted tongue and groove ceiling and a new aluminum fence upgraded with closely woven pickets to keep your small dog safe! Beautiful master suite with luxurious ensuite, two additional main-level bedrooms, full bath and large closets. The basement is partially finished with an additional bedroom, full bath and oversized great room! Built-ins, cathedral ceilings, loads of storage, and modern finishes round out the features of this beautiful home.