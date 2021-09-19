 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $439,900

This impeccably maintained home in the Glenbrooke (55 and older) subdivision is absolutely beautiful inside. There are three bedrooms and two baths on the main floor. The master bath has a shower, jacuzzi tub and walk in closet. The eat in kitchen leads to a deck plus screened in porch overlooking a wooded area. Plantation shutters highlight the open living/dining room. The partially finished basement, with a separate entrance, has a bedroom, full bath, large living area and patio plus 650 sq ft of unfinished space for storage. Additional features include a lawn sprinkler system, gas fireplace, central vac, tile/hardwood/carpet flooring, newer trane heatpump, updated appliances, propane tank, and a HOA that includes lawn mowing, trash, septic pumped every 5 years, and clubhouse/pool.

