4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $445,900

Come to Meadowridge Farms to see the beautiful views this spacious brick home has to offer. Tucked near the mountains in Bedford County, you will find a sprawling 2.86 acre fenced-in lot that has a 24x24 barn with running water and electricity. The bright and open main level features a master suite, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, eat-in kitchen, formal dining, formal living, and additional family room for gatherings. Upstairs has a very large fourth bedroom with walk-in closet, full bath, and office space. Downstairs has a full basement with bonus room, fireplace, and 1 car garage. There is also plenty of unfinished space for storage, as well as a rough-in bath ready for you to finish. Call and schedule a private tour today!

