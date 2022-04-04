You can live EVERY DAY like you are on vacation in this adorable lake front craftsman style CUTIE! D Main level boasts 3 bedroom, 2 bath open floor plan. Large, modern kitchen, not typical at Timberlake with a tiered bar separating the dining and living area. The basement is divided, one side you can access from the main level, features a 4th bedroom, and another office/rec area with all new flooring and paint. The other side of the basement has a GREAT area for a rental or mother-in-law suite, private entrance with its own sidewalk leading to exterior door, it boasts a full bath, full laundry, full sized kitchen and living room/bedroom studio. Gorgeous LAKE VIEWS from the freshly stained deck! Don't miss this one! Its a rare opportunity to have newer construction on the water, with an income producer!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $449,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
During a recent joint meeting between Lynchburg City Schools and city council, both bodies heard a presentation from Dominion Seven, an archit…
A Madison Heights man was arrested after an armed robbery Tuesday at a Dollar General in Lynchburg, police said.
In a greenhouse near U.S. 60 West in the Mount Pleasant area of Amherst County, Steve and Susan Bailey are growing a business that delivers fr…
Elijah Davis’ first season now complete, this weekend, he’ll be able to put all his energy into hoping for the continuation of his dad’s first season as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Parents and students of the Campbell County public school system will soon see two new buses driving around the county, but unlike the rest, these new buses will be completely electric.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors held a preliminary discussion on the school board’s proposed budget recently, and conversations over wh…
BEDFORD — A Roanoke County man facing charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence in connection with a May 2021 wreck that killed …
Appomattox’s offense came to life early and didn’t let up, and Courtney Layne held Rustburg’s offense in check to power the Raiders to a 5-0 triumph.
A Nelson County judge found a Waynesboro man guilty Tuesday of two felony charges in connection with a November 2021 sexual assault.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Lynchburg.