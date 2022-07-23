4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $449,900

Welcome Home to the sought after Community of Trent's Landing! This Gorgeous Transitional Contemporary Smart Home offers so many upgrades and looks and feels as new as the day it was built! The Range, Cooktop, dryer, water heater, and fireplace have all been upgraded to propane! This fabulous open plan offers Smart Living at it's finest! Beautiful primary suite offers dual sinks, a large tile shower, and a free standing luxury tub. The Living Room leads you to a large, covered porch and a rear composite maintenance free deck backing up to a beautiful private wooded lot! The many modern finishes round out the features of this almost new home including the gorgeous fireplace with custom shelving! This home offers Brookville Schools and is conveniently located near Wards Road for dining, medical, shopping, and Liberty University! Work from home? No problem, the sellers currently have Shentel Fiber with 150 Mbps with the availability to go to 1 Gbps! Hurry, it won't last long!