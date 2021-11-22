 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $450,000

A perfect blend of the old with the new is found in this one-level rancher nestled on a quiet street off Langhorne Road! Hard to find main level 2-car garage. New kitchen with gas range, stainless farmhouse sink, ceramic backsplash & more expanding to den with gas log fireplace. Big main level laundry/mud room with wash sink and built-in coat rack. Huge living room, formal dining, updated baths with wow factors! Full basement with two bedrooms (one does not have a window), huge great room with wet bar area, updated bath number 3, den / sitting room with fireplace. Storage / furnace room. New windows, flooring, baths, kitchen, roof & so much more! Ready for you to entertain your friends and family this holiday season. Enjoy making new memories... prepping the big family dinner, decorating the tree, gathering together in the dining room, playing games and watching movies downstairs. It awaits you in this wonderful home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert