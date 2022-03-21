 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $459,900

  • Updated
You can live EVERY DAY like you are on vacation in this adorable lake front craftsman style CUTIE! D Main level boasts 3 bedroom, 2 bath open floor plan. Large, modern kitchen, not typical at Timberlake with a tiered bar separating the dining and living area. The basement is divided, one side you can access from the main level, features a 4th bedroom, and another office/rec area with all new flooring and paint. The other side of the basement has a GREAT area for a rental or mother-in-law suite, private entrance with its own sidewalk leading to exterior door, it boasts a full bath, full laundry, full sized kitchen and living room/bedroom studio. Gorgeous LAKE VIEWS from the freshly stained deck! Don't miss this one! Its a rare opportunity to have newer construction on the water, with an income producer!

