4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $459,999

Welcome to your new home located in Bedford County just off Coffee Rd on a 3.02 acre lot with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms! Relax as you are sitting on the front porch listening to the birds chirping or watching the squirrels frolicking in the yard. On a hot day just relax with a book with floating around in the in-ground pool or sitting in the sunroom overlooking the back deck. Hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas except the kitchen area. Laundry room on main level. Kitchen area has new updates including a built-in bar and new lighting. Fireplaces in the living room and family room. Upper level consists of 4 carpeted bedrooms including a very LARGE master suite which has its own sitting room with a fireplace and its own private balcony; as well as 2 walk-in closets and 2 bathrooms. The garage can hold all your tools and toys. From the garage walk through the door to the 'man cave' that is also used as a game room. It also has its own half bath.