 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $467,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $467,900

Stunningly beautiful home in lovely Trent's Landing sure to please the most discerning buyer. From the gorgeous landscaping at the entry to the driveway to the absolute incredible oasis of a backyard, you should be prepared to fall in love. Must see 3-D tour and floor plan! Step inside to a sought-after open floor plan with so much space you'll picture yourselves enjoying guests sitting by the fireplace in the huge open great room. Fabulous kitchen with massive center island, lots of cabinets, counter space, cozy breakfast area overlooking the incredible backyard. You can surely take the party outsize at 77 BEECH TREE LANE and enjoy grilling and relaxing, a space like NO OTHER in this neighborhood. The large private ensuite master bedroom is a pampering space! Enjoy his/hers closets, double vanity, relaxing tub, tile shower. Two other bedrooms are tucked away on the opposite side of the home, and second full bath, fun bonus room on second level. Like new, but landscaping is done!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Man fatally shot in Lynchburg

Police: Man fatally shot in Lynchburg

"The 1100 and 1200-blocks of 15th Street are currently closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic and a large police presence is expected for several hours. Residents are asked to shelter in place and all others are asked to avoid the area," police said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert