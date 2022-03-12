Stunningly beautiful home in lovely Trent's Landing sure to please the most discerning buyer. From the gorgeous landscaping at the entry to the driveway to the absolute incredible oasis of a backyard, you should be prepared to fall in love. Must see 3-D tour and floor plan! Step inside to a sought-after open floor plan with so much space you'll picture yourselves enjoying guests sitting by the fireplace in the huge open great room. Fabulous kitchen with massive center island, lots of cabinets, counter space, cozy breakfast area overlooking the incredible backyard. You can surely take the party outsize at 77 BEECH TREE LANE and enjoy grilling and relaxing, a space like NO OTHER in this neighborhood. The large private ensuite master bedroom is a pampering space! Enjoy his/hers closets, double vanity, relaxing tub, tile shower. Two other bedrooms are tucked away on the opposite side of the home, and second full bath, fun bonus room on second level. Like new, but landscaping is done!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $467,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The family moved to the Charlottesville area so her father could work for the UVA football team.
RUSTBURG — In what both a prosecutor and a judge described as the worst first-degree murder case they’ve seen, a Lynchburg man who shot his gi…
For her 16th birthday in 1973, Donna Henderson received a brand new yellow Ford Mustang convertible from her father. History repeated itself on her 65th birthday on Feb. 28 when her old brother, Steve Martin, presented her with the fully restored vehicle at his Amherst body shop.
Though the barn at Bedford-based Cedar Oaks Farm has been open since last year for indoor weddings and some events for local churches and orga…
As he approaches one year being in business, Rhontae Harris, owner of Sneak Diss in Lynchburg, talks about his entrepreneurial journey and the ups and downs of the sneaker market.
After a standoff with police, a Lynchburg man was arrested Monday in connection with the fatal shooting Sunday of another city man, police said.
"The 1100 and 1200-blocks of 15th Street are currently closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic and a large police presence is expected for several hours. Residents are asked to shelter in place and all others are asked to avoid the area," police said.
Randolph College announced its new president Tuesday: Sue Ott Rowlands, a professor of theatre arts in the School of the Arts at Northern Kent…
Hand Up Lodge, an emergency shelter located at 618 5th St., is set to close March 25.