4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $467,900

Stunningly beautiful home in lovely Trent's Landing sure to please the most discerning buyer. From the gorgeous landscaping at the entry to the driveway to the absolute incredible oasis of a backyard, you should be prepared to fall in love. Must see 3-D tour and floor plan! Step inside to a sought-after open floor plan with so much space you'll picture yourselves enjoying guests sitting by the fireplace in the huge open great room. Fabulous kitchen with massive center island, lots of cabinets, counter space, cozy breakfast area overlooking the incredible backyard. You can surely take the party outsize at 77 BEECH TREE LANE and enjoy grilling and relaxing, a space like NO OTHER in this neighborhood. The large private ensuite master bedroom is a pampering space! Enjoy his/hers closets, double vanity, relaxing tub, tile shower. Two other bedrooms are tucked away on the opposite side of the home, and second full bath, fun bonus room on second level. Like new, but landscaping is done!