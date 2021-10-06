 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $475,000

GORGEOUS move in ready, custom built home located in the highly sought after Meadowridge Farms Subdivision! This home has over 3 acres of property in a secluded cul-de-sac setting, over 4,400 finished sq feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, possible income producing apartment over the garage, perfect for Air BnB! In-Ground Pool with automated pool vacuum system, flowing stream at the bottom of the property, fenced yard, 2 car garage, and a play set that conveys! This home features many updates with brand new hardwood flooring and ceramic tile flooring installed 2019 & 2020. Stunning white Quartz counter tops, and white subway tile backsplash in the main kitchen. Gorgeous custom Oak cabinetry in the kitchen & upstairs bathrooms in the main house. Fresh paint Dec. 2020, New gas logs installed Dec. 2020, 50 year roof with ice guard installed 2007, new vinyl siding installed 2007, all new leaf free gutter system installed 2007, Trex decking on front porch. Ask agent for full list of updates!

