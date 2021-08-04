4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $499,900

Enjoy the serenity of the country and amenities of the city in this custom built Cape Cod style home. Situated on 5.8 acres just 15 minutes from Lynchburg and boasting high speed internet! Enjoy the sounds and sights of nature from the 49 x9 ft front porch and 49x9 foot deck off the back. Inside amenities include solid wooden doors, Italian tile, ceramic tile, and wooden floors throughout. Tongue and groove cathedral ceilings, on demand water system, expansive kitchen with cooktop center isle grill, double ovens, walk in pantry, and French doors to the great room with FP. Additional features include: main floor den with built in bookshelves, master suite with fireplace, master bathroom with walk in closet, double sink vanity, and soaking tub. Second floor includes three additional bedrooms with two on suite bathrooms. The lower level features a three car garage ( one currently used as a teenage computer/ theatre room) and efficiency apartment. A rare find!