If views of mountains, water and sunsets are what you like, this home is for you! A comfortable and inviting contemporary with the best of all worlds. Convenient Bedford County taxes, close to the city limits, grocery and shopping, this property has the most incredible views of the private lake and beautiful inground pool. The great room is light filled and perfect with dining area, skylights, high ceilings and multiple glass doors to the expansive deck. Main level master suite and two other bedrooms on the main floor. Kitchen has been upgraded within the last 5 years with granite countertops and updated stainless appliances. There is a secret loft area above the great room that could be a perfect office, reading nook or play area for the grands. There is also a spacious walk-in attic with a huge bonus closet for those seasonal clothes. A family room with rock fireplace, wet bar, fourth bedroom and bath, laundry, workshop and two car garage are in the lower level.
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $515,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
RUSTBURG — A Lynch Station man accused of shooting a man nearly two years ago near Altavista and throwing his body in a pond was found guilty …
- Updated
DENTON, Texas — Liberty star quarterback Malik Willis was transported to a nearby medical facility after suffering a left foot injury in the s…
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Lynchburg.
Biscuitville on Old Forest will be demolished and rebuilt
A requested rezoning of land in Forest for a high-density residential development by Thomas Builders of Virginia, Inc., was approved by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Monday.
For now, independence appears to be Liberty’s future, even with the Flames still in the exploratory process of evaluating a conference home.
“Just because you can’t be out there physically,” Jamari’s dad, Marty Hubbard, said of the message he’s given his son over the years, “doesn’t mean you can’t be part of the game.”
Liberty University’s former communications executive has filed a lawsuit claiming the school fired him in retaliation because he objected to i…
Campbell Planning Commission recommends townhomes, single-family dwellings beside Yellow Branch Elementary
A large townhome and single-family residential project next to Yellow Branch Elementary received preliminary approval from the Campbell County…
When people think of retirement, they think of somebody sitting in a rocking chair and getting old, Bonnie Svrcek said.