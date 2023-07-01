Luxury Farmhouse with all the conveniences of Boonsboro with a neighborhood feel! Steps to the Blackwater trail off your expansive front porch! Inside you will be greeted with a grand two story staircase. Step into the living room and you will see the openness from the living to the dining room to the kitchen! Shiplap Fireplace, raw edge mantle and gas log fireplace. Kitchen features White cabinets with gold pulls, tumbled stone backsplash, Quartz Countertops, and undermounted sink. Gold lighting Fixtures and a working pantry with outlets for your small appliances and a butcherblock countertop. The laundry room provides a wow factor with cabinets, quartz countertops, undermounted sink and decorative tile floor. Main Level primary w/ Bath. Double Vanities, tile shower with glass enclosure, and soaking tub. His and Hers closets. The back hall features a drop zone for coats and boots! Second main level bedroom/ full bath. Upstairs are two more bedrooms and full bath with a tub.