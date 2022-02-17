 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $52,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $52,900

Fantastic opportunity to get in to this 4 bedroom 2 bath home at a great price. Be a part of the downtown rejuvenation taking place. Loads of opportunity with this one as other homes on the block are being renovated and increasing the value of homes in the area. All information contained in this listing is believed to be true and accurate however, Buyer and Buyer's agent to confirm any information deemed important relative to purchasing the home and the value of the home in its current 'As-Is' condition prior to submitting an offer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert