4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $527,000

Perfectly immaculate two story with abundance of custom woodwork and charm. Sellers have lovingly maintained this home in a prime location in the Rivermont Historic District. Lovely winding stairway graces the front foyer with a floor to ceiling window and serene garden views. Magnificent entertaining space in the Living Room with direct access to the sunroom and the greenstone patio. The gracious dining room easily seats 10 family and guests and has its own special view of the Oakwood Place rear yards. A warming Fireplace and built-in cabinets offer relaxing ambiance for the family room and kitchen gathering area. There are wood floors to all rooms in the bedroom wing on floor two. The large master with refinished tile bath and walk in closet is separated by a large second floor foyer, perfect for reading or a computer area. Laundry is on the second level for your convenience.