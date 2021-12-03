Gorgeous custom-built home on one of the largest lots in sought-after Trents Landing (Brookville schools) boasting true main level living with desirable open floor plan. The main level ensuite master, oversized soaking tub to relax the crazy days away, tile shower, is such a pampering retreat. Lovely soaring entry foyer with dining room/office huge great room, vaulted, lovely towering stone fireplace with built-ins. You'll love the kitchen, bright, white, and lots of pantry storage and cabinets, granite, stainless appliances, breakfast area. Enjoy morning coffee on the large covered porch, or dinner overlooking the plush back yard. Laundry room with cabinets just off the garage. Second level boasts private bedroom spaces, large rooms, many options. Terrace level offers so many opportunities and access to expansive concrete patio. The back yard ideal for outdoor games, plus under-ground dog fence for pets. Engineered hardwoods, stylish lighting, low maintenance exterior. WOW!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $529,900
