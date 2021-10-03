4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $529,900

If views of mountains, water and sunsets are what you like, this home is for you! A comfortable and inviting contemporary with the best of all worlds. Convenient Bedford County taxes, close to the city limits, grocery and shopping, this property has the most incredible views of the private lake and beautiful inground pool. The great room is light filled and perfect with dining area, skylights, high ceilings and multiple glass doors to the expansive deck. Main level master suite and two other bedrooms on the main floor. Kitchen has been upgraded within the last 5 years with granite countertops and updated stainless appliances. There is a secret loft area above the great room that could be a perfect office, reading nook or play area for the grands. There is also a spacious walk-in attic with a huge bonus cedar lined closet for those seasonal clothes. A family room with rock fireplace, wet bar, fourth bedroom and bath, laundry, workshop and two car garage are in the lower level.