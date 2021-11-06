 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $534,900

Stunning 4 bedroom home in highly sought after Trent's Landing with main floor master bedroom and ensuite with custom tile shower and soaking tub! This immaculate 4 bedroom offers ample upgrades including kitchen with custom cabinets, granite, and stainless steel appliances; gorgeous engineered hardwood floors throughout the main living areas; Great room with built-ins surrounding a cozy rock fireplace: oversized, covered and completely maintenance free porch with composite flooring and vinyl wrapped banisters. The possibilities for the walkout, unfinished basement are endless w/ surplus of storage. The large, flat backyard is perfect for outdoor games and letting the family pet run free w/ professionally installed "Contain-A-Pet" invisible fence. The open floor plan in this fabulous home is the perfect place for entertaining and raising a family in BROOKVILLE School District with Campbell County taxes! This beauty is move-in ready and just waiting for you to call it HOME.

