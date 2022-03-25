4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $540,000

Sophisticated 2-story brick Williamsburg Colonial ~ such a beautiful home in Wildwind, ideal location in Boonsboro. Solid construction, lovely millwork, exquisite dentil crown molding, gleaming hardwoods. Beautiful foyer, formal living room with fluted entry columns, formal dining room with built-in niche for china. Large kitchen with center island, granite counters, breakfast area, laundry. Impressive main level den with fireplace flanked by stunning built-ins. Massive deck perfect for entertaining, overlooks the lush backyard backing to mature trees. Second level boasts large master suite with walk-in closet, lovely master bath. Three other bedrooms on second level, full hall bath. Full unfinished basement perfect for finishing into more living space, or to use for storage, opens to large expansive patio. Newer roof, heat pump 2015, so much home. Fabulous, well-established neighborhood. ENTERED FOR COMP PURPOSES ONLY.