Sophisticated 2-story brick Williamsburg Colonial ~ such a beautiful home in Wildwind, ideal location in Boonsboro. Solid construction, lovely millwork, exquisite dentil crown molding, gleaming hardwoods. Beautiful foyer, formal living room with fluted entry columns, formal dining room with built-in niche for china. Large kitchen with center island, granite counters, breakfast area, laundry. Impressive main level den with fireplace flanked by stunning built-ins. Massive deck perfect for entertaining, overlooks the lush backyard backing to mature trees. Second level boasts large master suite with walk-in closet, lovely master bath. Three other bedrooms on second level, full hall bath. Full unfinished basement perfect for finishing into more living space, or to use for storage, opens to large expansive patio. Newer roof, heat pump 2015, so much home. Fabulous, well-established neighborhood. ENTERED FOR COMP PURPOSES ONLY.
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $540,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Amherst woman was sentenced Monday to a year in jail after previously pleading guilty in Amherst Circuit Court to a driving while intoxicat…
A Lynchburg woman was killed and four others are hospitalized from injuries in connection with a shooting in Madison Heights, the Amherst Coun…
"A blessing in disguise': Nelson baseball coach back at helm after life-threatening infection, foot amputation last spring
LOVINGSTON — He played the sport for years. Then, after hanging up his catcher’s gear and bat, and spending about 10 years running an area you…
"That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.
Bill Gillespie, who has spent the majority of his adult life living in Lynchburg, set the all-time world record in the equipped bench press in late January. It is a mark that lasted for 36 days.
A Lynchburg student was arrested Thursday after police found a handgun in a backpack, police said.
When Tarsha Joyner opened her bakery business in July 2012, it was just pretend.
A 42-year-old male motorcyclist was in critical condition at Lynchburg General Hospital following a crash Thursday afternoon at the intersecti…
'The need will be there for years to come': Lynchburg woman, restaurant raising money for Ukrainian family
A woman who lives in Lynchburg and has family in Ukraine, with support from the restaurant where she works, has spent the past few weeks raisi…
Malik Willis casually strolled into Liberty football’s spring practice Monday morning. He greeted several people with his customary, ‘Good mor…