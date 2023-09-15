One of Boonsboro's Prestigious neighborhoods! All brick well-maintained home! Cul-de-sac location! Beautiful setting surrounded by mature trees and lovely landscaping. Welcoming layout with large kitchen featuring newer cabinets, brand new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large island and eat in breakfast nook. Comfortable great room leading to formal living and just outside is your entertaining deck! 2nd level features master bedroom suite with extra office/craft/exercise room. 3 additional bedrooms too! Terrace level is an entertainer's delight! Pool table, game room and full bath! Perfect for the whole gang! Convenient location just off Link Road. Within minutes of schools, grocery, restaurants, and two country clubs.