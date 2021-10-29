 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $549,900

Stunning 4 bedroom home in highly sought after Trent's Landing with main floor master bedroom and ensuite with custom tile shower and soaking tub! This immaculate 4 bedroom offers ample upgrades including kitchen with custom cabinets, granite, and stainless steel appliances; gorgeous engineered hardwood floors throughout the main living areas; Great room with built-ins surrounding a cozy rock fireplace: oversized, covered and completely maintenance free deck with composite flooring and vinyl wrapped banisters. The possibilities for the walkout, unfinished basement are endless (recreation room, mancave, family room, and/or storage). Just outside is a patio leading to a large, flat backyard perfect for fire pits and outdoor games. The open floor plan in this fabulous home is the perfect place for entertaining and raising a family. This beauty is move in ready and just waiting for you to call it HOME!

