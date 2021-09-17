Custom-built for current owners, this stately colonial in Waterton offers so much of what you are searching for! Lovely lot with very gentle sloping front yard, private rear yard. Detailed exterior finishes: jack arches, water table, keystones and more accent this fine home. Inside you will enjoy the 2-story foyer flanked by living and dining rooms, expansive first floor family room with fireplace, kitchen expanding to eating area, half bath, private laundry room, 2-car garage and that much sought-after large main level master suite. Master bath with his & her vanities, whirlpool tub, separate shower plus his and her walk-in closets. Granite counters, double ovens, great counter and work spaces. Laundry has wash tub & built-in cabinetry. All hardwood & ceramic flooring main floor. Upper level includes 3 additional bedrooms plus two full baths and lots of closet / storage space. Full unfinished basement with bath rough-in plus studded for 3 additional rooms already! Easily finished!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg is now seeing a new all-time high of daily new COVID-19 cases that continues to surpass last year’s numbers.
To help keep emergency room care up to speed, keep classrooms running and keep parents at work, the plea from Lynchburg leaders on Wednesday was the same: Get vaccinated and wear a mask.
Four people have been indicted on murder and additional related charges in Appomattox County in connection with the death of a Boonsboro man l…
A portion of the former Bunker Hill Foods plant at 3678 Moneta Road in Bedford County will become the site of operation for WexcoUSA, a company that produces bimetallic cylinders for various industries. The company projects to hire about 20 workers over the next few years.
An Evington man was sentenced on Tuesday to six months in jail for driving while intoxicated around the time when his truck crashed two years ago, killing his son.
- Updated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles couple who were convicted of helping steal $18 million in COVID-19 relief funds are on the lam after cutting off their ankle monitors, the FBI said.
Beauty Bar is slated to open downtown in early October
A former Lynchburg schoolteacher and coach was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a half in prison for breaking into his neighbors’ residence a…
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Lynchburg.
Labor Law: Your employee presents a letter saying she is exempt from the COVID vaccine due a religion you’ve never heard of. Now what?
- Updated
More employers are mandating COVID-19 vaccines, and this has set off a flurry of requests for exemptions – for both medical and religious reasons.