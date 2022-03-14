 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $550,000

Stately brick home situated on a 1.9 acre lake front lot minutes from shopping, schools, and hospitals. This home has been loving renovated with fresh new paint, refinished hardwood floors on the main level and new floors throughout the second floor. Notable main floor features include: grand foyer which opens to a formal dining room and den/living room, generous kitchen with sunny breakfast area, granite counters, stainless appliances, and a laundry room and half bath conveniently located off the garage entry. The spacious great room offers built-in bookshelves, masonry fire place, and access to a sunroom and 33 ft long deck. The second level has a stunning 18x14 master suite with a sitting area/yoga room, a bathroom with a 8x10 walk in closet, jacuzzi tub, and double vanities. Three additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the second floor. The terrace level has kitchenette, full bath, a large living space, French doors to the patio. 50K+ of upgrades. Please request the list

