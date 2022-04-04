4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $574,900

This beautiful brick home, built by Haden Laughlin, has so much to offer. Hardwoods through the first level, the gracious foyer leads to the living room and dining room. Open floor plan including large family room with built-ins, gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with eat-in area, gas cooktop, newer microwave and dishwasher, mudroom and panty that leads to oversized two car garage. French doors in family room open to deck that overlooks back yard. 4 huge bedrooms upstairs with 3 full baths. Master bedroom/bath ensuite is south facing which provide tons of light. Huge picture window, tray ceiling and sitting room, there are also 2 walk-in closets - one with custom built-ins. Master bath has double vanity and jacuzzi tub. Walkup floored attic provides tons of storage. Basement has another fireplace and roughed in plumbing for another possible1500 sq.ft. of finish. Low energy efficient windows throughout, wired for generator, lovely cul-de-sac! Wonderful yard and neighborhood!