4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $589,900

This custom built home offers grace & elegance along with a casual light-filled family atmosphere. Ebo Fauber designed the main house in 1976 while Bill Addison designed the fabulous sunroom and breakfast room additions on the rear. Flint construction masterfully executed both of these plans. Privacy galore w/ 5 acres & bordered by a small stream, the woods, & three wooden bridges for those nature hikes. Three wood burning fireplaces on the main floor...one in the exquisite living room, private den off of the main level master, & one in the handsome family room off of the kitchen. The master suite has high ceilings, walk-in closet, double sinks in the bath and a private deck for those special coffee moments. Exterior basement only & is a combination furnace room, small workshop, & storage room. Three bedrooms & two full baths complete the second floor. The millwork & quality are what you would expect in a home of this caliber. Skylights add much natural light. This home is a ten!