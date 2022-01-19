 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $625,000

A must see quality constructed home designed for easy access with no step entry and a circular driveway. Off the grand foyer is a spacious great room with a wall of windows/sliding doors leading to the 64 ft patio. The adjacent kitchen boasts newer cabinets, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, center island, 8x14 butlers pantry and a breakfast bar overlooking the cozy den with FP The Master BR has his and hers closets, a remodeled bathroom with walk-in/roll in tile shower, hand crafted tile accents, and access to the patio. Two additional bedrooms, den/bedroom, full bath and half bath complete the first floor. The terrace level is partially finished with a full bath, kitchenette family/bedroom, second laundry, and access to the oversized carport. Additional features include: updated electrical, plumbing, roof, newer HPs, newly remodeled bathrooms, kitchen, flooring, and custom drapery throughout. Due to the updated infrastructure the functional age of the home is a 14 years old

