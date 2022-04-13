Welcome to this gracious two story on a delightful cul-de-sac with hiking trails and a flower farm for neighbors. Soaring first floor foyer with adjoining Dining and Living Room. Large Family Room opens to a stainless granite kitchen and bright bay seating area. Main level laundry and OFFICE. Enjoy peaceful sunsets on the expansive screened porch overlooking open level yard with forest beyond. Second floor offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, new tile in bonus room bath. Owner has Finished Basement and wired and plumbed for a kitchen for you to complete as a separate suite. Walk out patio to additional seating space. Fabulous space to work remotely and host friends and family.
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $629,900
