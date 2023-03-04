Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom home in a beautiful quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the great room featuring a stone fireplace w/granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. Eat in space and separate dining room. Main level master bedroom with beautiful master bath and a huge walk in shower. Laundry room and half bath complete the main level with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Second level features 3 very spacious bedrooms with 2 full baths. Basement has a very nice size den/game room with surround sound and an additional half bath. Also a large workshop area. Still plenty of storage in the basement in the unfinished areas. Whole house water filtration system and softener. Outside will not disappoint either. Beautiful landscaping, fenced in backyard, firepit area, lots of fruit trees planted. Storage shed. Tons of love and extremely well maintained by current owners. Gorgeous inside and out!