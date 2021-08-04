4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $685,000

This custom built home was designed to highlight some favorite New England house plans by the structural engineer homeowner. The 6 acre property is on a quiet, private road with a rambling creek bordering the back. The open floor plan on the main floor takes advantage of the beautiful views with windows throughout. Nothing is standard in this home; this is not a builder's grade product. The main level kitchen and all bathrooms boast custom cabinetry and granite/quartz. The terrace level was recently finished for an in law suite and additional storage. It is wired for power and cable in ceiling for future home theater projector. The home was built with energy efficiency in mind with an average electrical cost of $120 a month. With a country feel, it has high speed internet from Shentel. An expansive porch extension added composite decking and stairs. Recent brick landscape edging and pavers were added.