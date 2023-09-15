Enjoy the best of the best with this rare opportunity to purchase two Beautiful log homes situated on 7.2 acres in Bedford County,Main house has 4 bedrooms, Vaulted Ceilings, Tongue & Groove Wood Ceilings, Loft with primary bedroom/bathroom & walk-in closet. Additional primary bedroom on main level, 2 stone fireplaces, huge den that opens up to a deck that covers the back of entire house & has breath taking scenery views, Three bay garage, new roof (Grey Slate Metal Roof - Copper Metal on ends) heat-pumps replaced in 2021, water heater replaced 2022. Breeze way that takes you to the mother-in-law suite that has a deck, one bedroom, huge living room, basement with unfinished sq ft and a one car garage. These beautiful log cabin homes are surrounded by wild-life & trees, peaceful living with a convenient location. A small area at the top of the property is located in the city (see plat) Has city water & trash, 2 septic tanks. This delightful property boasts an abundance of character.