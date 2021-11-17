WELCOME HOME to 1142 Eyrie View ~ stunning, and boasting timeless ambiance, custom craftsmanship, just mesmerizing. MUST SEE 3-D TOUR and FLOOR PLAN! Lovely property backing to woods, creek, gorgeous views from the expansive deck. Enjoy relaxing on the front porch, or grilling, dining, and sipping sweet tea on the expansive rear deck. Step inside to elegance with gleaming hardwoods, new carpet, neutral paint, and spaciousness. Soaring foyer flanked by living room/office (opens to master), and formal dining ideal for dinner parties. Incredible Kitchen with built-ins, center island, expanse of cabinets and granite counters with huge walk-in pantry, laundry room nearby. Kitchen open to breakfast area and huge great room with towering fireplace, open to catwalk on second level. Main level master, massive walk-in closet, pampering master bath. Second level boasts multiple bedroom spaces, 3 bathrooms, walk-up attic, storage nooks. Unfinished terrace level so much potential. JF schools!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $749,750
