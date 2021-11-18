 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $75,000

Bring your vision and ideas and imagine how you can restore this home to make it shine again. Home sold As Is. Seller will make no repairs. Residential-Commercial Zoned. Newer Replacement windows. Main bedroom on first floor with a makeshift closet but could be used as a living room, allowing space for dining room next to kitchen. Original hard wood floors.

