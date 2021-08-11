Once in a lifetime opportunity! Beautiful farmhouse style home with 4 bedrooms total with 3 full baths sitting on 5.79 acres with a privately owned & stocked 2-acre pond featuring a dock. House location will have privacy from neighbors and high-speed Shentel internet. Every detail was thought out in this home from having an open floor plan, large pantry, separate laundry room, main level bedroom with large en-suite and so much more. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms with a secondary entertaining space along with a bonus room that sits above your three-car garage. Full unfinished basement that could make for a total of 6,000+ finished square feet on your brand new home overlooking your private stocked pond to fish this summer. Plans and pricing subject to change; call now before you miss out.
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $777,000
