Bring your vision and ideas and imagine how you can restore this home to make it shine again. Home sold As Is. Seller will make no repairs. Residential-Commercial Zoned. Newer Replacement windows. Main bedroom on first floor with a makeshift closet but could be used as a living room, allowing space for dining room next to kitchen.
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $85,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new local, family-run store selling overstock shelf-pulls as well as open-box, scratched, dented and returned retail items will open Friday.
RUSTBURG — A Lynchburg man pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and arson in the November 2020 killing of his girlfriend in which he…
A former attorney who practiced around Lynchburg — briefly as a criminal prosecutor — was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands from two elderly women she was working for.
A bus driver for Nelson County Public Schools was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with driving a commercial motor vehicle under the influence and …
The YMCA of Central Virginia announced on Tuesday it has received a $2 million gift from the Schewel-Clark family toward a major renovation of…
The trophy made its way through the arms of Liberty Christian players until it was finally seized by Gideon Davidson.
- Updated
Nine area football squads are headed to the Virginia High School League playoffs.
Bedford woman with gun fatally shot by officers
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Bedford County.
Write-in votes abound, leaving race for Bedford County School Board District 2 seat too close to call
With nearly 2,600 write-in votes cast in the race for the District 2 seat on the Bedford County School Board, Tuesday night’s results are too close to name a winner.