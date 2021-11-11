Move in Ready 4 bed/2 bath Main Level Laundry Home with hard to find off street parking! Beautiful hard wood floors, 4 bedrooms 2 full baths. Vinyl siding, Newer Replacement Windows, newer Furnace and hot water heater, updates to Electrical and Plumping, inside entrance to basement plus OFF Street Parking make this Single family home a great buy and cheaper than paying rent. Home is in Revitalization zone and qualifies for Real Estate Rehabilitation and Renovation Program. Home can be main floor living and front porch has wheel chair ramp.-4BD/2 full baths, potential for a main level bedroom, if needed. This home offers almost 2,300 SF of Living Space and has Unbelievable Character. Within Walking Distance to Downtown Lynchburg as well as being within Biking Distance to the Beautiful Rivermont Area. Zoned R-3. Basement has hardwood flooring and is framed in.
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $98,900
