4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $99,900

Attention investors great investment home with main level master with full bathroom and very large rooms! Home features 2 Bedrooms on the main level and 2 very large bedroom upstairs with an additional full bath. The kitchen holds nice cabinets and the home has lots of storage areas. New HVAC system installed.

