Attention First Time Home Buyers And Investors! Two Story Home With 4 Bedrooms And 1 1/2 Baths. Conveniently Located With Easy Access To Downtown Lynchburg, Madison Heights, And Hwy 29! Home Offers Heat Pump, Replacement Windows, Vinyl Siding And Fenced In BackYard. Oversized Main Level Living Room Includes French Doors Leading To Formal Dining Room And Kitchen. Main Level Also Includes Bedroom, Laundry Room And 1/2 Bath. UpStairs Is Complete With 3 Bedrooms And Full Bath. Home Sold As Is. Call Today!
4 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $118,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia State Police reported three traffic fatalities in three days in Nelson County.
A Chase City man was acquitted on Tuesday of attempted murder and aggravated malicious wounding against a man who previously bought drugs from him for police investigations.
Lynchburg-based BWX Technologies Inc., which supplies nuclear components and fuel to the U.S. government, will invest millions of dollars loca…
Having made COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for its employees through a monthslong process, Centra Health has seen a small fraction of its workforce either resign or face being fired over not getting a shot.
It’s still unclear exactly how many of its employees are actually vaccinated.
Kate and Paul McClure moved to Lynchburg from Waco, Texas, when Paul took a job teaching sociology at the University of Lynchburg in 2018.
APPOMATTOX — Tre Lawing was nearly out of breath as he walked back toward the Appomattox bench. He was a few paces away from being greeted by …
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
Three Lynchburg-area state legislators were on hand this week for a legislative dinner to discuss the upcoming General Assembly session.
Amherst woman gets jail time for petit larceny, falsely reporting robbery at a Lovingston restaurant
An Amherst woman was sentenced to a month in jail Monday after pleading guilty to one count of petit larceny and false reporting of a robbery …
Four people remain hospitalized following a fire at a Smith Mountain Lake home late Saturday.