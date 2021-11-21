 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $118,900

Attention First Time Home Buyers And Investors! Two Story Home With 4 Bedrooms And 1 1/2 Baths. Conveniently Located With Easy Access To Downtown Lynchburg, Madison Heights, And Hwy 29! Home Offers Heat Pump, Replacement Windows, Vinyl Siding And Fenced In BackYard. Oversized Main Level Living Room Includes French Doors Leading To Formal Dining Room And Kitchen. Main Level Also Includes Bedroom, Laundry Room And 1/2 Bath. UpStairs Is Complete With 3 Bedrooms And Full Bath. Home Sold As Is. Call Today!

